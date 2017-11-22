Shlomo’s has breakfast worth stopping for

Shlomo's is open for breakfast! That was not mentioned the Nov. 17 story about Aspen breakfast.

Shlomo's has a great location at the base of Little Nell and serves a fantastic breakfast. My wife and I went there for breakfast on Sunday as part of our anniversary celebration. The service was outstanding and the food excellent. The mimosas hit the spot!

I don't work for Shlomo, but am just a longtime local who does enjoy a good breakfast in town. I encourage skiers to grab a burrito on their way up the gondola this ski season.

Let it snow!

Mickey Spalding

Aspen