Shenk is committed to Snowmass

It is my pleasure to fully endorse Alyssa Shenk for Snowmass Village Town Council. Her commitment to our community is tireless. She is a great listener and advocate for all stakeholders. Her past council experience is invaluable in a time when we are now faced with many challenges to our economy, safety and way of life.

I have worked with Alyssa frequently on issues related to the school district and have watched and admired Alyssa’s cheerful demeanor while also artfully managing the complex issues before the council. She is a treasure! We can’t afford to lose her wisdom and expertise.

Please join me in enthusiastically voting for Alyssa for Town Council this fall.

Susan Marolt

Snowmass Village