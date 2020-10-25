Shenk goes above and beyond for Snowmass, community

It would be hard to imagine a person more committed to volunteer service than Alyssa Shenk.

I regard Snowmass Village voters as extremely fortunate in having Alyssa as a council member, and urge them to support her re-election.

My own experience of Alyssa began as a parent volunteer in the schools, giving huge amounts of time to running the Aspen Elementary School PTO, and its superb Scholastic book fair each year, among a vast number of other activities.

More recently, since the beginning of the pandemic, Alyssa has volunteered tirelessly and consistently each week with us at Aspen Family Connections, making possible our food distributions in Aspen and also Snowmass Village. Every week, Alyssa goes above and beyond, offering to help in any way we need and taking on extra tasks, including undertaking food distribution to families at the end of her long work day. Alyssa is highly intelligent, compassionate and practical, always thinking about how we can improve what we do and serve more people as effectively as possible.

Please vote for Alyssa Shenk for Snowmass Village council!

Katherine Sand

Aspen