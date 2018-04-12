Share your stories for National Donate Life month

My sister Kyndall Brown lost her life in a tragic accident when she was 18 months old. Through a very painful experience for my family, Kyndall was able to donate her organs, and because of this decision, many lives were saved. She not only saved the lives of her organ recipients but the lives of the families and friends of her organ recipients who gained many more years with their loved ones. She had one life, and it was used to save multiple lives.

My sister became a hero through organ donation.

I encourage others to share their stories this month in honor of those they love who may have been an organ donor, needed an organ donor or like me loved someone who was a hero to others.

Register today to become an organ donor and a hero!

Kynan Brown

