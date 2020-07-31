Shameful destruction in the name of money

This week Aspen witnessed the desecration of the beautiful campus grounds of the Aspen Institute where it abuts Gillespie Street and the West End neighborhood in favor of “monied patrons” who only wish to have their names flaunted in the hopes of purchasing a place in Aspen’s illustrious history.

Shame on you all for destroying a beautiful campus. I believe the Aspen Institute could have considered other options for siting or additions to existing facilities in order to preserve the Gillespie frontage.

Jim Markalunas

Aspen