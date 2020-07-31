Shameful destruction in the name of money
This week Aspen witnessed the desecration of the beautiful campus grounds of the Aspen Institute where it abuts Gillespie Street and the West End neighborhood in favor of “monied patrons” who only wish to have their names flaunted in the hopes of purchasing a place in Aspen’s illustrious history.
Shame on you all for destroying a beautiful campus. I believe the Aspen Institute could have considered other options for siting or additions to existing facilities in order to preserve the Gillespie frontage.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User