‘Shadows,’ a poem
Today I feel the immense sadness
of a people’s grief.
They grieve even for
ones they never knew.
“The Act” itself was sufficient to see to that —
for decades to come.
Shadows burned onto the ground, into walls.
Silhouetted remnants of man’s
limited perception of himself and his world.
From the depths of my heart,
I hope that the time when only peace can be remember,
will come to be.
Jeff Finesilver
Aspen/Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User