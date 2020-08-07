‘Shadows,’ a poem

Today I feel the immense sadness

of a people’s grief.

They grieve even for

ones they never knew.

“The Act” itself was sufficient to see to that —

for decades to come.

Shadows burned onto the ground, into walls.

Silhouetted remnants of man’s

limited perception of himself and his world.

From the depths of my heart,

I hope that the time when only peace can be remember,

will come to be.

Jeff Finesilver

Aspen/Carbondale