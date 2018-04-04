Shades of 1968

The most consequential year of the second half of the 20th century, 1968, witnessed the assassination of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy, The Chicago Seven Riots, arson, burning cities, the Tet offensive with 541,000 troops in Vietnam, the black power salutes at the Olympics, and the election of Richard Nixon. America was at war with itself.

Now, America is again at war with itself. This time, however, our democracy is under a direct attack by a president and his right-wing comrades. Those in 1968 did not attack the soft underbelly upon which our democracy rests. This attack is being waged on the rule of law, science, the scientific method and civil society itself.

The year 2018 is, by far, more dangerous to our Republic than 1968 because we have a megalomaniac, misogynistic, malevolent, paranoid psychopath as a president; his fondest dream would be to become a dictator for life and divide up the world between himself, Putin and Xi.

He is not a Manchurian candidate; however, he is just as dangerous and most definitely a traitor to the nation or its principles. Time and again, he has put his fragile ego above America's national interests.

We must use any means, short of violence, to resist this attack.

We must develop a clear message. A great start would be to take "big money" out of politics (Citizens United v. FEC) because right now money controls votes — just like in the 1960s, patriots must come forward to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Edmund M. Thomas

Carbondale