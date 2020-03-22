Setting the stage for AOC

Forever the optimist, I’m beginning to see Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 quests for the presidency as laying the groundwork for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ successful run when she’s old enough eight years from now. The highly reactionary United States of America isn’t ready for democratic socialism.

It’s too bad for Bernie. He’s that rare politician with high ideals. If Sanders has ever told a lie, I missed it. He’s financed his campaigns with massive amounts of small dollar, grassroots donations. That’s the democratic, not plutocratic, way to do it.

Now that the nomination is slipping away from him, Sanders doesn’t even wanna talk about the campaign. He’s interested in the coronavirus crisis and to make sure that $1 trillion bailout ends up in the hands of those who need it, not those who already have more than they need. That’s a public servant.

Joe Biden’s surge to the lead in the delegate race started with the blacks of South Carolina. Probably because I’m white, there’s a lot I don’t understand about black people. For instance, why would blacks prefer Biden to Sanders?

In one of the early debates, Kamala Harris pointed out Biden spoke out against busing in Delaware in the ‘70s. In the same decade, Biden didn’t get arrested in South Africa trying to visit Nelson Mandela. That’s a Trumpian lie. Aren’t blacks tired of being lied to by white politicians? In contrast, Sanders was arrested protesting segregated housing in Chicago in the ‘60s.

Sanders is a year older than Biden, but in the debates and campaign speeches, Sanders has come across much sharper. I’m 70 and I have friends in their 80s and 90s who’re much more cogent than I am. Addle minded as I am, I can recite “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator certain unalienable rights including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” without hesitation.

The revolution is coming. History tells us a socialist movement is preceded by a sharp turn to the right. We’ve been pulled starboard far enough. I see Biden as a conduit from here to a democratic socialist future. The left-leaning younger generation is poised and ready. The reactionary baby boomers just need to die off faster.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale