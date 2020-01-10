Seriously, there is no Dog-Poop Fairy

I just can’t wrap my head around dog owners who think it is OK to let their dogs poop everywhere and not be responsible to pick up after them. Please be more aware that it only takes a little effort for all of us to have our dogs enjoy play time without having to deal with your laziness – don’t own a dog then!

Carry bags and PICK UP, PLEASE.

Susan Shapiro

Aspen