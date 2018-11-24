Send regards to friend of Aspen

For friends of Werner Kuster: He is now in an assisted living center as he recovers from a bad fall. he did not break anything, but it is a long recovery and he won't be home for quite awhile. If any of you would like to drop him a note or card, his current address is:

The Infinity Assisted Living

602 S. Wilmot Road,

Tucson, AZ 85711

He would love to hear from you.

Tom Iacono

