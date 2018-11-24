Send regards to friend of Aspen
November 24, 2018
For friends of Werner Kuster: He is now in an assisted living center as he recovers from a bad fall. he did not break anything, but it is a long recovery and he won't be home for quite awhile. If any of you would like to drop him a note or card, his current address is:
The Infinity Assisted Living
602 S. Wilmot Road,
Tucson, AZ 85711
He would love to hear from you.
Tom Iacono
