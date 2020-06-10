Senate Bill 217 is critical law enforcement legislation

Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “Protests are important, but changing the culture means nothing if the law doesn’t change.” This is why I am running for state Senate District 8. This is why I work and am endorsed by experts like Pamela Meanes, former president of the National Bar Association the nation’s oldest and largest network of African American attorneys and judges to develop legislation to pass laws that outlaw the problem.

Our Democratic legislators are working to pass Senate Bill 217, “The Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act,” this week and bring sweeping changes to police accountability.

It is critical to call you Colorado senator and representative and tell them you want to see this bill passed in its present form.

The Denver Post delineated the bill as follows.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The wide-ranging measure requires a number of significant changes for law enforcement, including that:

• Officers wear body cameras and have them turned on throughout their shift

•Body camera footage be released to the public within 14 days of an incident

•Officers can be sued in their individual capacities

• Police departments and sheriffs’ offices collect and report racial data for every interaction with the public

• Officers intervene when their colleagues use inappropriate force

• Officers who are fired from a law enforcement agency be prevented from moving to another police department or sheriff’s office

• Chokeholds not be used

• Officers cannot use deadly force to stop a person they suspect has used a weapon in a crime or is armed — called the “fleeing felon rule” — unless there is an imminent threat of the person using the weapon as part of their escape.

Call Sen. Bob Rankin and tell him to vote yes on SB 217 at 303-866-5292

Arn Menconi

Carbondale

Editor’s note: Senate Bill 217 passed 32-1 Tuesday and advances to the House next week. Rankin voted in favor of the bill.