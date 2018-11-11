Sen. Gardner: Stand up to Trump
November 11, 2018
This letter was originally addressed to Sen. Cory Gardner.
Colorado voters in the 2018 midterm elections have said no to Trumpism. In several instances in the past year, I have heard you speak against Trump — with respect to Charlottesville, Virginia; family separation; Nato and Russian interference in our elections. And yet FiveThirtyEight has rated you at over 91 percent in voting with President Donald Trump.
With this voting record, I doubt you will be re-elected in 2020, but I am asking you anyway to represent the majority of the people of Colorado for the next two years. If you can't support a progressive agenda, can you at least stop the destruction of the norms of the United States government?
The absurd appointment of Matthew Whittaker as acting attorney general should set off alarm bells to you that Trump wants to thwart the Robert Mueller investigation. This is the time for you to lead a bipartisan bill to protect Mueller's investigation, to do what you can to get it to the floor and to vote for it. If you have any influence, please use it to encourage other Republicans to take a stand for our country and be on the right side of history. There is no way Trump and people who vote with him will be.
Donna Grauer
Basalt
