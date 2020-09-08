Sen. Gardner enables Yemen crisis

We need to think of the people of Yemen while voting this November.

Beset by war since 2015, an estimated 3.6 million have been displaced and 24 million are in need of urgent humanitarian aid. At least 85,000 Yemeni children under the age of five have died of hunger, and American-made bombs have killed civilians in a series of unlawful air strikes. Yemen now faces overlapping tragedies as COVID-19 further aggravates the combined toll of conflict and mass starvation.

Sen. Cory Gardner has had a hand in enabling this crisis. In 2019, he voted against a resolution that would have withdrawn U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition. The coalition — which backs the Yemeni government in its fight against Houthi rebels has received extensive aid from the U.S. since Yemen’s war began. America has supported intelligence operations, provided targeting advice, sold billions of dollars worth of weapons, and refueled mid-air warplanes carrying out air strikes. This involvement has facilitated the suffering of Yemen’s people. We can trace munitions that have mangled Yemini civilians to facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arizona; the bomb that killed 40 children on a school bus in Dhahyan in 2018 was made on American soil.

When I spoke with the senator’s D.C. office about Yemen last year, his staff made it clear that Gardner was committed to continuing America’s involvement in the war. John Hickenlooper has expressed support for ending it.

As voters, we need to consider this contrast in perspective. Yemen’s war continues, and it is being fueled by officials who act in our name. A first step in addressing the moral failure of U.S. involvement is voting Cory Gardner out of office.

Isabel Wolfer

Aspen