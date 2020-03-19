Selfless work by grocery employees

I would like to thank the clerks, baggers, and stockers who work at our local grocery stores. While we shoppers have been frantically emptying every shelf at the local markets, they have restocked supplies, and likely waited on every citizen of our valley over this past week.

Unlike others who are able to work from home and protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19, our clerks are exposed to every customer standing at their register.

Thank you; you have all done a great job, and we appreciate your hard work!

Teresa Hall

Old Snowmass