Seeing through Aspen
The caption under the photo on page A8 of Friday’s issue (May 8, 2020) seems to show an “invisible” woman running across an empty street corner in Aspen.
It makes sense … an “empty” woman on an empty street.
I hope to “not” see her soon, when Aspen is again open and the streets are full.
Andrew Roth
Snowmass Village and Los Angeles
