See video of Pan and Fork proposal
July 20, 2018
Exciting to know that Art Base directors announced they support developer Tim Belinski's proposal to largely privatize and monetize the Pan and Fork site for his buddies. About 83 percent of his proposal is high-end housing, after Basalt invested about $7.75 million in and around the parcel. Belinski is one of the Art Base's directors. Champions of Public Access for the Basalt River Park has created a proposal that respects what the public specifically said it wanted. View our video proposal at http://www.championspublicaccessbasaltriverpark.com.
Mark Kwiecienski
Basalt
