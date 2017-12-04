Scott Tipton will reap what he sows

Let's consider Third District Congressman Scott Tipton.

He voted against the bill that raised the debt ceiling so the federal government could help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, but he just voted for the reprehensible Republican tax scam that only enriches his already rich benefactors and will run up the deficit by $1 trillion in 10 years.

It's OK to increase the deficit if it helps the people who don't need any help, but not the people who desperately need help after an unnatural disaster. What's your real position on the deficit, Mr. Tipton?

I call him Mr. Tipton instead of Rep. Tipton because that's what he'll be called after the Third District voters get through with him next November. We demand some humanity and integrity from our elected representatives.

In the meantime, let's get together at the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners building at 4 p.m. Wednesday to tell Tipton's staff what we think of his voting record. Then he won't be so surprised in November.

Fred Malo Jr.

Recommended Stories For You

Carbondale