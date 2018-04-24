Science Center Sundays are back

Aspen Science Center's Science Sundays are back starting this Sunday for a four-week run. We will be at Jimmy's Restaurant in Aspen on Sunday and May 6 from noon to 3:00 p.m. and at Basalt Middle School on May 13 and 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We are grateful to our generous sponsors: Jimmy's, Meridian Jewelers and Andrew Turchin.

During Science Sundays, we transform local establishments like Jimmy's Restaurant in Aspen into a mini science center, with lots of hands-on (and sometimes messy!) demonstrations and experiments for children and adults, When the liquid nitrogen and vacuum chamber come out, sometimes the parents are more interested than the kids. We've got slime, silly putty, bubbles floating on carbon dioxide, electricity and magnetism, light-changing beads and writing with light, a vortex cannon, experiments with graphene and ice, and more.

Your $10 admission fee covers a light lunch of sandwiches and salads. Seriously, where else can you get lunch and hours of educational fun for the kids for only $10? We have comfy chairs and tables to sit at — it's a fun social time to meet new people in a fun and relaxed setting. We only warn you that you may find it very difficult to get your kids to leave.

We hope that you can join us for some fun science.

David Houggy

President, Aspen Science Center