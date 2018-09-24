School years need to count

Finally, two parents, Maria Butler and Anna Zane, literally took the bull by the horns and addressed the unhealthy climate at Aspen School District. Yes, there is fear of repercussion. John Maloy and at least two school board members — we know who you are and so do you — are not open to what staff and parents say.

Many fabulous teachers have quit or been let go. Keeping the district on "financial footing," as Kathy Klug said about Maloy, doesn't mean a thing when morale is so low.

Excellent, happy teachers make for happy kids, which makes for successful children. Your child gets one year per grade — please make it matter.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen