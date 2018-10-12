School district suffering from leadership problems

I recently researched good and poor leadership.

Poor leadership: Poor leaders may intimidate and bully employees, often threatening to fire them. Working in such an environment decreases staff morale and increases turnover. Higher turnover will result in higher costs. Poor leadership impacts team performance and employee development. It doesn't take long for a culture to become toxic with poor leadership. Poor leadership styles will result in a fractured culture, and ultimately a non-productive organization.

Good leadership: Real leaders take the blame and give all the credit -not the other way around.

Real leaders are accountable. They don't blame others, don't claim credit for the success of their team but always accept responsibility for failures that occur on their watch. A good leader will be able to establish a relationship based on trust and reliability, and makes the team know that their leader is always there for them, which in turn inspires them to be there for their leader.

The result of good leadership is high morale, good employee retention, and sustainable long-term success.

Our district superintendent has created an adverse working environment described as toxic and fearful, has not supported faculty and staff financially, has lost dedicated faculty and staff that have been with our district for years, has increased spending four times that of other schools in Colorado, has allowed our district to fall in its rankings, introduced nepotism into our district, has made poor hiring decisions, has threatened employees, and has completely divided our district.

When presented with the issues he blamed his staff. He even blamed the media for creating problems. He has never accepted any responsibility.

Leadership is a quality. Superintendent John Maloy is not a leader. He does not have the quality, and therefore, he will never be a leader. It's that simple.

Patsy Kurkulis

Aspen