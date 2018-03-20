Schendler’s loyalties may be divided

Ski Company vice president and Basalt Town Council member, Auden Schendler endorsed two fresh, new candidates. In Auden's own words, they see eye to eye with him. To follow Auden's recommendations would be like ceding the decision powers of Basalt to Aspen Skiing Co. My logic says that Auden scores big Skico points if he gets Basalt taxpayers to fund projects that serve the Skico agenda first and foremost. Basalt needs council members that represent the people of Basalt as their top priority not the Skico.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt