Scandal on Tobacco Road

I have been an election judge (Democratic) for at least a dozen county or city elections. For me, the most astounding revelation in the Bladen County scandal in North Carolina is that the election supervisors certified the county count and sent it up to the North Carolina State Board of Elections with so many red flags in the first place.

The investigations will eventually expose the extreme carelessness and/or venality of the county election officials who delivered results so suspicious that the North Carolina Board of Elections voted unanimously to not certify the results.

David Bentley

Aspen