Saying goodbye
Dear Sharon
The time had come to say goodbye
The time had come to let you go
You changed my life in every way
You made my life better everyday
I had to say goodbye that day
I had to let you go
I held you in my arms until the life went out of your eyes
I’ll hold you in my heart until the life goes out of mine
I had to say goodbye that day
But I’ll never let you go
Evermore
Michael Meiners
Carbondale
