Saying goodbye

Letters to the Editor | March 19, 2020

Dear Sharon

The time had come to say goodbye

The time had come to let you go

You changed my life in every way

You made my life better everyday

I had to say goodbye that day

I had to let you go

I held you in my arms until the life went out of your eyes

I’ll hold you in my heart until the life goes out of mine

I had to say goodbye that day

But I’ll never let you go

Evermore

Michael Meiners

Carbondale

