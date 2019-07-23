Sanctions needed for Lift One, Gorsuch developers

It looks like the entire Lift One and Gorsuch Lodge developments have turned out to be an enormous scam perpetrated against the community. Not only did the city make major concessions in zoning, land use and housing mitigation, but it looks like neither developer had the financial wherewithal to pull off these projects.

Unless they provide the financing they promised to the community that was a condition of approval, I think both developers should be barred from any development proposals for the next 10 years and all current approvals be revoked.

Ron Erickson

Aspen