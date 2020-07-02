Sad to hear of Kevin Brainerd’s passing
The celebrated Denver-based costume designer Kevin Brainerd, who spent eight summer seasons working at Theatre Aspen, died in April after a 16 month illness with pancreatic cancer. He was 58 years old.
Many of us — audience, volunteers, National Council and Board members — will remember Kevin as an annual summer fixture lending us his exceptional talent, charm, and wit.
Kevin’s artistry brought distinction and recognition to Theatre Aspen and played no small part in building the Company’s reputation. His work gave so much pleasure, including designs for “Annie,” “Avenue Q,” “Little Shop of Horrors” (twice!), “God of Carnage” and “Ragtime” (for which he won the Colorado Theatre Guild’s 2019 Henry Award).
Theatre Aspen’s “special sauce” has long been the annual conversion of talented visitors into a summer theatre family. Our lovely friend Kevin was an important part of that family for many years, and I very much want to honor his memory. He will be greatly missed.
Katherine Sand
Aspen
