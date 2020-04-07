Sacrifice starts at the top

When I decided to run for Pitkin County commissioner in District Five — about six weeks ago — I thought county voters might really enjoy having one elected official who is an unabashed advocate for fixing the entrance to Aspen.

In our strange new world, a huge traffic jam would be cause for celebration.

The central issue for government at all levels will now be about maintaining essential services with drastically reduced revenues. The current county commission has the most difficult and thankless task imaginable, defining “essential” and deciding which services and personnel we can do without.

The commissioners were probably fairly comfortable with the size, scope, and cost of county government in 2019. I will be very interested in seeing how they set new priorities, and do not plan to do much armchair quarterbacking while they struggle with those decisions.

2019 will be a base year for all sorts of comparisons, and it will be some months before we know the full percentage drop in total revenue for 2020. Whatever that number turns out to be, I intend to reduce my own salary by the same amount in 2021, should I be elected. Adjustments will be made each subsequent year for my time in office.

It won’t add that much to the general fund, but there is going to be a lot of sacrifice to be shared. It should start at the top.

“Evans for Commissioner — Back to Basics”

Jeffrey Evans

Basalt