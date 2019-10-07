Rush-hour construction bogs down traffic

Please explain the timing of commencing construction on the Castle Creek bridge during the morning rush hour. After enduring construction on the bridge last year, how is it possible that the work is again inconveniencing everyone coming up valley Monday through Friday?

With traffic backed up bumper to bumper from the airport into town, plus all the parents trying to merge into the roundabout from Maroon Creek, it took 40 minutes to get into town from a dead standstill at the ABC Monday morning.

Is there a reason why this work couldn’t commence after 9 a.m., or even take place on weekends? Not all of us live within the roundabout.

Betsy Furth

Basalt