Ruling elites put Aspen in danger
Aspen’s ruling elites prohibit firearms at polling places and public buildings. They believe law-abiding citizens haven’t the right of self-defense when a lawbreaker, who couldn’t care less what the ruling elites have decreed, decides to defy authority.
Here’s a question for the ruling elites: If having a firearm doesn’t make one more secure and safer, why do so many Coloradans, including Aspen residents, keep and bear arms? Remember, when seconds count the police are only minutes away.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
