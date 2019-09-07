Root for the Aspen home team

At noon Saturday, Aspen kicks off at home against Bayfield. Aspen fans, come support your Aspen High School Skiers. Pack the stands and enjoy some good food. Admission is $5 at the gate but free if you’re a booster member. Come root for your Aspen Skiers and show your support. Make lots of noise. Fill the parking lot. Hope to see everyone there. And go Aspen.

Lauren Jackson

Carbondale