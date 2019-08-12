Roll with the technological changes

Technological change is happening faster and faster. Sometimes it’s because a better technology comes along, sometimes it’s because our morals and values evolve, and often it is both.

Joseph Campbell, the great mythologist, spoke about change from a moral angle stating that “often what was proper fifty years ago is not proper today; so the virtues of the past are the vices of today and that the moral order has to catch up.”

Jay Leno recently spoke on CNBC about the change in transportation engines from steam through gas and now on to electric, saying that electric cars are the future, and concluding that “there’s almost no reason to have gas car.”

