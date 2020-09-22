Role model for how Aspen restaurants should operate
In my letter to the editor on Sept. 16, the word “rogue” should have been: Su Casa is the role model for being safe. Also, during the fundraising party, the cops should have been there from the start! Sorry about that.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
