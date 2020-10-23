Robinson and Soto for Garfield BOCC
Dear Garfield County,
We have a wonderful opportunity to elect two intelligent, caring and practical women to represent us as Garfield County commissioners. Leslie Robinson is running in District 3 and Beatriz Soto is running in District 2. You can vote for both of them, and please do.
I had the pleasure of serving on the Garfield County Energy advisory board with Leslie Robinson for two years. During that time I got to witness her steadfast poise and unbridled strength to stand up for communities being negatively impacted by excessive oil and gas drilling that the current county commissioners allowed. She speaks up for the people, communities, land, animals, air, water, and resources of Garfield County and will serve as a true representative for progress.
Beatriz Soto is also well versed in serving the public and standing up for the environment with her work at Wilderness Workshop. Her experience as an architect gives her the tools to see how systems work and how to improve them, including the government. She is also Latina and bilingual, finally giving the Spanish speakers that make up over 30% of our beautiful county the representation that has been long deserved.
Local government has a very direct and immediate impact on our community and by electing Leslie Robinson and Beatriz Soto together Garfield County will be a healthier and more prosperous place now and into the future.
Please Vote! ¡Vota Por Favor!
A.J. Hobbs
Carbondale
