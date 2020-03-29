Riffle has earned re-election

Of all the candidates for Basalt Town Council, I am most familiar with Jenn Riffle and her extraordinary commitment to public service. Jenn joined the Town Council as a political neophyte four years ago and plunged into every sort of local politics she could. I have rarely witnessed such fearlessness as she took on the perennial hot potatoes — affordable housing, economic sustainability, or support of our small businesses. All of this while cheer leading for the whole of Basalt.

Jenn always does her homework, always comes prepared to meetings, always has something to contribute. We will be well-served by another four years of her unrelenting work on the behalf of Basalt. Please join me in supporting Jenn Riffle for Town Council.

Cathy Click

Basalt