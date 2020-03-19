Riffle and Drummond for Basalt council

Fellow Basalt voters, I have attended many Basalt council meetings. Over the last two years I have been very impressed with Jennifer Riffle. She is rational, researches and considers all sides of every issue, and is not antagonistic. She votes for the best interests of the town and knows how to compromise.

I first met Glenn Drummond at a joint meeting with Parks and Open Space (POST) and the Green Team. I was very impressed with his knowledge and keen interest in our joint problems we were working through for the Town.

Besides Riffle and Drummond, none of the other candidates have served on any of the town committees. I am only familiar with David Knight through the candidate forums where I liked his reasonableness, logic and understanding of the issues facing the town. He has attended Town Council meetings to gain insight into these issues.

I think these three candidates are the best for Town Council. I shall vote for them and I hope you will too.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt