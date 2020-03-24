Riding out the coronavirus

Currently I’m a “prisoner” in the at home self-quarantine program, as I tested positive for the virus. It has been obvious to me that many people have been donating time and other items to make remaining in quarantine less onerous; in fact, a friendly elderly neighbor left a brown paper sack filled with groceries. Most were things I don’t ordinarily eat, but appreciated none the less.

Hope everyone with the coronavirus gets well ASAP.

David J. B. Singer

Aspen