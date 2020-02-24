Ridge of Bell on Aspen Mountain is where the plot thickens

Wouldn’t you know it? No sooner than I finally set Lo Semple straight, David Stapleton challenges me to a bump-off down the Ridge of Bell. The stakes could be pretty high on this one.

I say, if Dave wins, we start calling the land east of the roundabout “The Stapleton Open Space.” If I win, we start calling the AVSC training site at Highlands “The Marolt Race Arena.”

Set a date and time, David. I can’t wait. You might have thrown Br’er Rabbit into the briar patch this time.

Roger Marolt

Snwomass Village