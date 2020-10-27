Rid Colorado of Lesh
David Lesh is a little spoiled brat. How is it that people that transport weed go to jail for a long time and have a huge bail when all this punk gets is a slap on the wrist? Does the federal judge think He is cute? Does the Forest Service condone his outlandish actions? Why does he get probation? And a $500 fine? It is time to put this punk in a federal prison and teach him a lesson before the Monkey Wrench Gang gets ahold of him. He is a disgusting individual and needs to go back to Michigan. We don’t need his type in Colorado. Riding a snowmobile in the wilderness, trespassing in the Hanging Lake area and now using Maroon Lake as his toilet shows this punk has no class. Ban him from Colorado.
James Wingers
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User