Richards has the right ingredients to serve Aspen

I am voting for Rachel Richards for Aspen City Council because experience does matter, especially when a candidate has been a longtime champion of projects and partnerships that support our community values.

Rachel has worked for and voted to protect our natural resources, promote our arts and cultural institutions, secure affordable-housing opportunities and advocate for a healthy resort community. More specifically, Rachel has reliably voted to advance projects such as the Yellow and Red Brick schools, which house space for affordable early childhood education, and a vibrant arts center. Rachel assumed a leadership role in the annexation and approval of the Burlingame project for affordable housing for the community, and in the establishment of the Aspen Recreation Center. She has worked tirelessly on advancing the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority's service in our valley, and she helped create the Pitkin County Healthy Rivers and Streams fund to protect our streams and rivers.

But what I have learned most about Rachel over the past years, aside from her many accomplishments, is that she has the political courage to make the tough decisions, and we can count on her to protect and enhance our exceptional quality of life in the Aspen area. Rachel has a long-term view of issues, and she has proven that she can work with anyone on any issue, respecting community processes and reaching out to citizens with diverse viewpoints.

We have much to be grateful for where we live and work, yet there is much to do. Change is inevitable, but how we deal with change, real or perceived, is what matters. Transportation, climate change and limits to growth are a few of the issues that need council's attention.

Rachel is the most qualified candidate to serve on City Council, please vote for Rachel Richards for City Council!

Diane Moore

