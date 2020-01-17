RFTA not the problem

The dedicated community residents who created Roaring Fork Transportation Authority were happy to have the original one-hour service possible! To have only a 15-minute wait between buses is remarkable.

My suggested alternatives for Bronwyn Anglin include the following:

1. Catch the earlier bus.

2. Ski, walk, run or bike from Basalt to Aspen on the Rio Grande Trail (another benefit of the positive work of many area citizens).

3. Find a new source of funds (Highway 82 toll road?) to fund more frequent public transit.

4. Find a city that provides more frequent service and relocate.

That would help to eliminate the increasing number of cars and population demands and car accidents and snowy roads — the issues that slow our RFTA buses.

Dorothea Farris

Crystal Valley