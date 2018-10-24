RFTA can serve as second family vehicle

The proposed property tax — 7A on the ballots — will allow RFTA to add BRT services on weekends and the offseasons, replace the aging bus fleet and add trails. Do you believe, as my wife and I do, that these benefits are worth the tax of about $8 per month ($95 per year) for each $500,000 of a home's market value?

First, may we see our taxes as an investment which will leave the valley better off for our children and grandchildren?

Second, can you imagine the valley with fewer cars? With a stronger RFTA program, many families in the near future will need only one car by using cellphone applications for car sharing programs to serve the last mile. Residents who realize that RFTA can serve as their second car will save a lot of money while reducing congestion.

Third, do you worry about the impacts if RFTA is required to reduce services? If the mill levy fails, RFTA officials forecast cutting 20 percent of RFTA's service. Reduced service will bring more congestion and increase the likelihood that many workers will not be able to access their jobs.

Finally, do you agree that businesses and virtually all residents of the valley are dependent on both a healthy economy and a clean environment? Most businesses and owners of commercial properties understand that an effective bus system not only delivers employees and customers but also improves the livability for residents and the experiences for visitors by reducing congestion. Many livelihoods and the quality of all of our lives require our communities to remain desirable places to live and our resorts to remain attractive to visit.

Please join my wife and me to strengthen RFTA, which we often ride from our home in Willits.

Jim Light

Basalt