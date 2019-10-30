RFSD needs a leader like Jasmin Ramirez

Since I announced my U.S. Senate candidacy, I have been traveling across our beautiful state of Colorado meeting and listening to many fantastic Coloradans. On one of my several trips to the Western Slope, I met Jasmin Ramirez who is running for the Roaring Fork School Board (RFSD), where 55% of the student body is Latino. Jasmin is an educator, active community member, parent of a RFSD student and a Latina. When I heard her share her heart for education and her community at an event we both attended, I knew I wanted to get to know her a little better. As I listened to her over coffee at the local Glenwood Springs Village Inn, I began to grow excited about Jasmin’s candidacy and the potential opportunities for the RFSD if she were elected.

Jasmin is a time-tested community leader who will bring a fresh perspective and voice to a rapidly changing district. It’s important to understand that voting for someone who can be a bridge to RFSD’s growing Latino school community is good for everyone. Bridge builders like Jasmin Ramirez bring communities together. It’s time to ensure that diverse leadership has a seat at the table, builds into and strengthens necessary racial bridges and helps everyone strive toward our shared American aspiration to be “indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Jasmin’s life experience and smart ideas for the RFSD make it easy to see she is a well-qualified leader, which is why I am proud to endorse her as a candidate for District D.

Michelle Ferrigno Warren is a nonprofit executive and community advocate for equity for all. She is running for United States Senate in the State of Colorado.

Michelle Ferrigno Warren

Denver