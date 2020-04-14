Responsible river use during the coronavirus

In an effort to encourage responsible river use, Roaring Fork Conservancy would like to remind anglers and river users that the governor’s order, the public health order and the CDC recommendations apply while on the river, too. The natural word is still open for business, and that means we can all still get out to parks, trails, rivers and streams. How fortunate we are to be able to continue to enjoy many of the outdoor activities we love, and the recent spring weather is driving more folks outside. The rivers are no exception and are busy with anglers and boaters.

Wading anglers should fish alone, or with immediate family or others with whom you are sheltering.

Floating anglers and boaters should float alone or with immediate family or others with whom you are sheltering. Fishing and rafting float trips do not fall with the social distancing/6-foot minimum order and are not recommended.

Visitors from outside of the area should not travel here to recreate, and area residents follow these guidelines as well and recreate close to home.

We’re all in the same boat right now, and we all want to get in that boat and float down the river. Many groups are still floating rivers and travelling across the state to go fishing. This kind of activity jeopardizes the future of fishing and river recreation in Colorado during this order, as evidenced by several other states closing fishing altogether. This behavior also jeopardizes our fishing and rafting culture and industries by potentially prolonging the stay-at-home orders and business closures into the summer.

Please remember that this is a pandemic, not a vacation. Enjoy your local rivers responsibly, and please encourage others to do so.

Stay home, stay healthy and stay safe!

Rick Lofaro

Executive director, Roaring Fork Conservancy