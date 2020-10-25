Republican socialism
Question: Isn’t all of the federal aid paid to the farmers due to the tariffs the president put on their products going to China classified as socialism? Many Republicans have expressed outrage and opposition to socialism, claiming that the Democrats support it. This is their battle cry. Apparently, this is selective outrage to socialism.
Also, it is perfectly fine for Republicans to support all of the tax breaks to the oil and gas industry — more socialism. Could this be hypocrisy instead of democracy at work? Just asking.
Please consider the true meaning of socialism and how it is currently selectively applied. Don’t listen to the lies. Actions speak louder than words.
FYI, I am an independent so I am not beholden to either party.
Melissa Waters
Carbondale
