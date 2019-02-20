Replace traffic lights with roundabouts
February 20, 2019
For those who need their employees or staff of beloved establishments to drive into Aspen every day, please vote for any candidate who is for replacing all traffic lights from Basalt to Aspen with roundabouts. Gridlock happens because one car entering Highway 82 from Basalt, Aspen Village, the Airport Business Center, Burlingame, Owl Creek Road or Truscott triggers the lights, thus causing major delays on Highway 82 for all the inbound traffic.
Personally I have given up this Qixotian waste of time and stay downvalley, but for those of you who want your employees in Aspen to work, get behind anyone who will support this.
Bronwyn Anglin
Basalt
