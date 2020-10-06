Amendment B was referred to the ballot by the Colorado legislature with strong bipartisan support. It would repeal the Gallagher Amendment (which was added to the Colorado Constitution in 1982). Gallager penalizes rural schools, hospitals and fire departments and forces our local small businesses to shoulder an increasing share of property taxes.

Colorado currently has one of the lowest residential property tax rates in the country and passing Amendment B freezes the residential property tax rates at their current levels. This means that the current residential property tax rate will remain in place for homeowners and the only way the rate can increase is by a vote of the people.

I strongly encourage you vote yes on Amendment B.

Jon Warnick

Carbondale