Reparations for Base Village owners
April 17, 2018
Editor's note: The following was originally addressed to members of the Snowmass Village Town Council.
The former president of the Capitol Peak Base Village Condominium Association, Bruce Smith, had a letter published recently. Smith outlined the broken promises to owners in Base Village that the Snowmass Village Town Council ignored for the benefit of the developer.
Shame on you, council. But it's not too late to correct these broken promises by meeting with Base Village owners. Please do the fair and right actions.
Richard C. Goodwin
Snowmass Village
