 Remodel of Veterans Memorial Park is wonderful

Remodel of Veterans Memorial Park is wonderful

The Veterans Memorial Park is beautiful. The veterans service was well done.

There are all religious and ethnicities represented fin the men and women we've lost. The invocation and benediction need to be non-denominational.

Tom Schultze (Pink), we miss you.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

