Remembering Spider Sabich

I was thrilled to see your photo and story about the late Spider Sabich (March 18). He was a favorite son and resident of Aspen-Snowmass, including during his two consecutive years as World Pro Skiing Champion (1971 and 1972). He built a home in Starwood and raced for Snowmass.

Spider spent much of his time at the West End home of his mentor Bob Beattie, creator of the pro tour and co-creator of the World Cup who recruited Spider to CU when Beattie coached there. His USST teammates, Billy Kidd, Moose Barrows, Bill Marolt, Tyler Palmer and others, all point to Spider’s mind as an engineer who was a student of ski racing, always searching for superior technique and being the quintessential teammate, always reaching out with advice.

Spider will finally be inducted into the US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame on April 10, 2021, right here in Aspen-Snowmass. I hope the entire town rallies to celebrate this local hero of the sport and sportsmanship.

Mike Hundert

Chairman, Bob Beattie Ski Foundation

Snowmass Village