Remembering Phil Henke
November 29, 2017
Greetings.
I notice way too many obituaries these days … too many friends, too.
One that stands out was the passing of Phil Henke.
Now, I've not seen Phil in many, many years, but he was an important Aspenite. Phil Henke was the managing partner of he original Little Nell Deck and Bar at the base of Aspen Mountain (where Ajax Tavern is now) … the original "spar to the bar."
The premier Apres Ski Deck party, period.
Phil was a real nice gentleman and a great owner.
Recommended Stories For You
I met so many wonderful people working there: Bob Olenick, Phil T Hicks, Mark Mc Donald, Dave Owens, Arlene Nelson, Ben Dorman, Tom Feldy, Burt Myers … and so many more I forgot (too much weed).
One of the nicest things about working for Phil Henke was being able to meet so many nameless friends, visitors and locals alike who passed through he original Little Nell for all day and night fun.
Thank you for all the memories, Phil.
Rest in peace.
Mark Tye
The Blender Mon and founder, Aspen Apres Ski School
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen area man douses neighbor with bear spray in ongoing feud
- Body of man found at St. Moritz identified as local
- L.A. songwriters, including finalist on ‘The Voice,’ arrested in Aspen
- Delusional driver outside Aspen, Basalt unsure of what drug he ingested
- Hillstone Group plans to demolish Aspen building next to White House, open new restaurant