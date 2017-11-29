Remembering Phil Henke

Greetings.

I notice way too many obituaries these days … too many friends, too.

One that stands out was the passing of Phil Henke.

Now, I've not seen Phil in many, many years, but he was an important Aspenite. Phil Henke was the managing partner of he original Little Nell Deck and Bar at the base of Aspen Mountain (where Ajax Tavern is now) … the original "spar to the bar."

The premier Apres Ski Deck party, period.

Phil was a real nice gentleman and a great owner.

I met so many wonderful people working there: Bob Olenick, Phil T Hicks, Mark Mc Donald, Dave Owens, Arlene Nelson, Ben Dorman, Tom Feldy, Burt Myers … and so many more I forgot (too much weed).

One of the nicest things about working for Phil Henke was being able to meet so many nameless friends, visitors and locals alike who passed through he original Little Nell for all day and night fun.

Thank you for all the memories, Phil.

Rest in peace.

Mark Tye

The Blender Mon and founder, Aspen Apres Ski School