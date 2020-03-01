Remembering Anna Cunningham

On Feb. 27, Basalt remembered a very special woman, Anna Cunningham, who fought valiantly, but who tragically lost her battle against Ewing’s Sarcoma a year ago. The Town Council proclaimed in 2019 that “Anna embodies the values that Basaltines hold dear: respect, honesty, bright-spirited optimism and commitment.”

Anna was a model for family, friends and peers, and though sadness surely remains, her legacy is an emblem for the connectedness that great communities like ours share. Let us thank Anna for her powerful message of hope and humility, and also salute Scott and Tammy Picard, and the great folks at Sure Thing Burger who brought our town together in town-wide tribute to Anna Cunningham.

William S. Infante

Basalt